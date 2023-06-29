Dummy candidate held for taking BSF recruitment exam

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 28

A dummy candidate was arrested while appearing for the physical test of Border Security Force (BSF) constable recruitment exam at Bhondsi. The police said the BSF officers caught him during the exam at the BSF 95 Battalion campus and handed him over to the police. In a similar case, a dummy candidate was arrested on June 10.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Aakash Kumar of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, came to appear for the physical examination on the BSF campus yesterday, but his biometric fingerprint did not match that of the real applicant.

The police initiated an investigation after registering a case based on the complaint of a BSF official.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had appeared for a physical exam in lieu of another candidate, Gaurav, but he was caught during biometric fingerprint verification,” police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.