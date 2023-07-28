Dumping garbage a challenge for Panipat municipal body

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 27

Dumping of garbage has become a big challenge for the municipal corporation (MC) these days. The MC identified six places to dump the city garbage but they faced people’ ire everywhere.

MC officials along with some councillors identified a site near Dahar village today but the villagers opposed it.

The MC officials said the land was required as a secondary point only, because the garbage would be shifted on the same day to the garbage dumping site at Tajpur village in Sonepat district.

As per sources in the MC, around 250-300 tonnes of garbage is being generated per day in the city. At present, the MC is dumping the garbage between two canals near Binjhol village for the time being.

Earlier, the garbage was dumped near Nimbri village on the Panipat-Haridwar highway but the land was filled. After that the MC started dumping the waste at a site in Sector 25 but residents went to the NGT. Following the NGT’s directions, the site was cleared and dumping of garbage was stopped.

After that the MC started dumping the garbage near Sewah village and also began construction of the dumping station as per the NGT’s guidelines. But, the villagers opposed the MC employees. After that, the MC identified another place near NFL but CISF officials didn’t allow the MC employees to dump garbage there. Then the MC decided to dump the garbage in an old sugar mill but the residents and MLA opposed it.

The MC officials then identified another place to dump garbage the NFL land near Dahar village, but the villagers opposed the move yesterday.

After a daylong meeting, MC Commissioner Rahul Narwal along with other officials, some councillors and heavy police force reached Dahar village today to pacify the villagers regarding dumping of the garbage but the villagers opposed the move.

Monu Nandal, Sarpanch, Dahar, said it was decided in the meeting of the gram panchayat that the MC would not be allowed to dump city’s garbage at the village site at any cost. However, the land belongs to the NFL but it is very close to the residential area of the village, he said.

Avneet Kaur, Mayor, said it was a big challenge for the MC these days as to where the garbage should be dumped.

