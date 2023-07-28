 Dumping garbage a challenge for Panipat municipal body : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Dumping garbage a challenge for Panipat municipal body

Dumping garbage a challenge for Panipat municipal body

Dumping garbage a challenge for Panipat municipal body

Villagers at a panchayat held in Dahar village on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, July 27

Dumping of garbage has become a big challenge for the municipal corporation (MC) these days. The MC identified six places to dump the city garbage but they faced people’ ire everywhere.

MC officials along with some councillors identified a site near Dahar village today but the villagers opposed it.

The MC officials said the land was required as a secondary point only, because the garbage would be shifted on the same day to the garbage dumping site at Tajpur village in Sonepat district.

As per sources in the MC, around 250-300 tonnes of garbage is being generated per day in the city. At present, the MC is dumping the garbage between two canals near Binjhol village for the time being.

Earlier, the garbage was dumped near Nimbri village on the Panipat-Haridwar highway but the land was filled. After that the MC started dumping the waste at a site in Sector 25 but residents went to the NGT. Following the NGT’s directions, the site was cleared and dumping of garbage was stopped.

After that the MC started dumping the garbage near Sewah village and also began construction of the dumping station as per the NGT’s guidelines. But, the villagers opposed the MC employees. After that, the MC identified another place near NFL but CISF officials didn’t allow the MC employees to dump garbage there. Then the MC decided to dump the garbage in an old sugar mill but the residents and MLA opposed it.

The MC officials then identified another place to dump garbage the NFL land near Dahar village, but the villagers opposed the move yesterday.

After a daylong meeting, MC Commissioner Rahul Narwal along with other officials, some councillors and heavy police force reached Dahar village today to pacify the villagers regarding dumping of the garbage but the villagers opposed the move.

Monu Nandal, Sarpanch, Dahar, said it was decided in the meeting of the gram panchayat that the MC would not be allowed to dump city’s garbage at the village site at any cost. However, the land belongs to the NFL but it is very close to the residential area of the village, he said.

Avneet Kaur, Mayor, said it was a big challenge for the MC these days as to where the garbage should be dumped.

#Panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

2
Entertainment

'Wasn't 'Gadar' all about Pak bashing': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol slammed as he speaks of peace between India, Pakistan

3
World

Indian crew member killed, 20 injured as cargo ship with 3,000 cars catches fire off Dutch coast

4
Punjab

Punjab BJP delegation meets governor on flood issue, demands compensation for farmers

5
Nation

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

6
Nation

Pakistan criticises Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks

7
Nation

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

8
Trending

Glen Maxwell, wife Vini host Tamil baby shower ceremony; fans hail him for respecting Indian traditions

9
Nation

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

10
Nation

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended after video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in SC on Manipur video

Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

Opposition’s 15-member team to visit state

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

PM, Xi had ‘agreed’ to mend ties in Bali

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

Extraordinary situation, Centre tells apex court

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Dynasties must quit India: PM

Calls INDIA a ploy to hide misdeeds | Threat to democracy, s...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

2 snatchers held, 20 mobiles recovered

3 city residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering WFH jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested with 18.6 gm heroin

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

Service charge ban: Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh cost on restaurant bodies

Delhi-NCR saw highest rabies deaths in 2022

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Sainik School’s heritage crumbling; CM’s intervention sought

Two more held in Rs 23.5-lakh Ladhuwal toll plaza robbery

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes