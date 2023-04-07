Duplicate NCERT textbooks seized at Sonepat godown

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 6

A joint team of the NCERT, the CM flying squad and the Education Department on Thursday seized duplicate NCERT textbooks after they raided a book shop godown on Murthal road here.

FIR registered The police were also called on the spot and a complaint was filed. The police said a probe into the matter was underway and an FIR had been registered against two persons.

Prakashveer Singh, NCERT official, who also accompanied the raiding team in his complaint to the police said they were receiving complaints about duplicate NCERT textbooks being sold in the area.

Following the complaints, they raided a godown on Murthal road, and found a huge stock of Classes IX, X and XI books of the NCERT, which were reportedly found duplicate. These books were not issued by the NCERT.

Following the complaint of the NCERT officials, a case had been registered under Section 63 of the CopyRight Act, 1957 and Sections 34 and 420 of the IPC against Sumit Aneja and Parveen Batra of the city. A probe into the matter was underway, the SHO maintained.