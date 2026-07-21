Duplicate registration numbers put nursing exams on hold in Haryana

Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR), has withheld the examinations for the Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHW-M) courses after detecting serious discrepancies during scrutiny of examination forms, including cases where multiple students claimed the same Haryana Nurses Registration Council (HNRC) registration number.

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The university has summoned the colleges concerned to ascertain how the duplicate registrations occurred and whether any foul play was involved.

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Confirming the development, UHSR Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal said meetings were being held with the colleges concerned to ascertain the reasons behind the duplication of HNRC registration numbers and to resolve all pending issues at the earliest so that the examinations could be conducted at the earliest.

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“The university is duty bound to ensure that no ineligible or fictitious candidate is permitted to appear in the examination and, at the same time, no genuine eligible student is deprived of the opportunity to appear due to unresolved administrative or data discrepancies. We will not tolerate any irregularity in the examination process. Our priority is to ensure that the examinations are conducted in a fair, transparent and secure manner,” Dr Aggarwal added.

According to university officials, over 21,000 students from around 150 government and private colleges across Haryana are scheduled to appear in the ANM, GNM and MPHW examinations. The discrepancies related to HNRC registration numbers have so far been reported from several private colleges.

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The examinations were originally scheduled to begin on July 20. Online submission of examination forms commenced on June 27, but verification of applications revealed several issues that the university said must be resolved before the examinations are held.

In a communication to the state authorities, the university described duplicate HNRC registration numbers as the most serious concern, with more than one student claiming the same registration number. It said such cases raised doubts about the authenticity and eligibility of candidates.