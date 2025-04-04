Durga Ashtami: Haryana schools to start at 10 am on Saturday
Revised timings applicable to both students and teachers
On the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Saturday, Haryana schools will open at 10 am and close at 2:30 pm.
The state Directorate of School Education has issued a letter in this regard to district education officers and district elementary education officers, mandating a revised schedule for schools.
The revised timings will apply to both students and teachers.
