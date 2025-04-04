DT
PT
Durga Ashtami: Haryana schools to start at 10 am on Saturday

Durga Ashtami: Haryana schools to start at 10 am on Saturday

Revised timings applicable to both students and teachers
Updated At : 01:31 PM Apr 04, 2025 IST
On the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Saturday, Haryana schools will open at 10 am and close at 2:30 pm.

The state Directorate of School Education has issued a letter in this regard to district education officers and district elementary education officers, mandating a revised schedule for schools.

The revised timings will apply to both students and teachers.

