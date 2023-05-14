Dushyant: Rs 10 crore for road construction in Narwana constituency

Hisar, May 13

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the development of rural areas was the priority of the government. For this, new initiatives were being launched in the Narwana constituency.

He said with the aim of providing better connectivity to the adjoining villages of the Narwana Assembly constituency, an amount of more than Rs 10 crore would be spent on the construction, expansion and renovation of various connecting roads.

The Deputy Chief Minister said this while addressing a gathering at the Government Senior Secondary School in Pipaltha village of Jind district today.

The minister further informed that all connecting roads, including Kalwan-Maha Singh Wala, Naraingarh-Guladi, Rasida, would be reconstructed soon. He mentioned that all the connecting roads had been inaugurated today, while the renovation and construction of these roads was set to be completed in next three months.

Chautala said for past three and a half years, he had been engaged in making consistent efforts for the welfare of the rural people. He was making efforts to provide state-of-the-art facilities in the villages like cities across Haryana. —TNS

Projects at hand

The Ujhana-Pipaltha road will be constructed from the NH, which will cost around Rs 2.25 crore

The 2.5-km-long Pipaltha to Garhi Jok road will also be renovated at a cost of Rs 62L

Tenders to renovate 3.5-km-long road from Pipaltha to Punjab border has been floated

e-library in schools