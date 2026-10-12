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Home / Haryana / Dushyant Chautala accuses BJP of undermining democratic rights

Dushyant Chautala accuses BJP of undermining democratic rights

Alleges mass voter deletions, questions response to protests

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:04 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Dushyant Chautala
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Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana of undermining democratic rights, alleging large-scale deletions from voter lists and curbs on peaceful protests.

Chautala claimed that nearly 34 lakh voters in Haryana, around 15% of the electorate, had lost their names from electoral rolls. He alleged that deletions were being made over minor discrepancies, including the addition of surnames, potentially depriving citizens of their voting rights.

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He accused the government of adopting an authoritarian approach to prevent the issue of alleged “vote theft” from reaching the public. “The government is afraid that the truth about voter manipulation will come before the people,” he said, warning that the denial of voting rights could eventually threaten access to essential benefits.

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Chautala further alleged that protesters raising legitimate demands were being jailed and youth activists discredited through accusations of extremism and foreign funding. Questioning the deployment of around 25,000 paramilitary personnel to contain nearly 7,000 young demonstrators, he said their concerns should be addressed through dialogue rather than force.

Raising farmers’ concerns, the Jannayak Janata Party leader said cultivators continued to face difficulties in selling their produce at the minimum support price (MSP). He called for lasting solutions to their problems.

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Referring to his tenure in government, Chautala said the JJP had initiated plans for thousands of village digital libraries to help students prepare for competitive examinations locally. He criticised the government for renaming these facilities as Atal Libraries instead of creating new opportunities for youth.

He also questioned Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s leadership, alleging that Haryana’s problems were not receiving adequate attention.

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