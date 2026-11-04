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Home / Haryana / Dushyant Chautala alleges voter list irregularities, targets BJP over ‘Loktantra Bachao’ yatra

Dushyant Chautala alleges voter list irregularities, targets BJP over ‘Loktantra Bachao’ yatra

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:21 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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JJP national president Ajay Chautala addresses a state-level meeting in Karnal on Tuesday.
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The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) held a state-level meeting in Karnal to discuss preparations for the party’s foundation day celebrations on December 6 in Mahendragarh. The meeting was addressed by the party’s national president, Ajay Chautala, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and state president Brij Sharma.

Ajay and Dushyant launched sharp attacks on the BJP-led state government and the Election Commission. Ajay said the party organisation was expanding continuously and that a public outreach campaign was underway across the state.

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Criticising the law and order situation, Ajay said incidents of abduction, rape and robbery were increasing in Haryana, while the Chief Minister was either on foreign tours or campaigning in Punjab. He also targeted the state government over paddy procurement, alleging that farmers were facing severe distress despite claims of MSP-based purchases.

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Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant took a dig at the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao-Arajakta Hatao’ padayatra. He alleged that the entire BJP was taking to the streets only to cover up the Election Commission’s mistakes and was claiming that the SIR process was proceeding smoothly.

“Ever since the allegations were raised, the Election Commission has not countered them. Instead, the BJP is countering the allegations. During earlier elections in West Bengal and Haryana, when allegations of voting irregularities surfaced, the Election Commission had defended the BJP like its spokesperson. Today, the same Election Commission is silent, and the BJP is busy covering up its mistakes,” Dushyant said.

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Dushyant highlighted alleged discrepancies in voter lists during the 2024 elections and claimed that the highest number of fake votes in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency would be found in Panipat Rural.

“We are comparing the 2022, 2024 and 2026 voter lists to identify names that appeared in 2024 but were missing from both the 2022 and 2026 lists, which is another form of alleged irregularity. Double voters had been deliberately registered to gain electoral advantage. Now, through the SIR process, these voters are being removed to cover up the irregularities,” he alleged.

Dushyant said farmers were facing difficulties as grain markets were overflowing with produce. “Farmers are being forced to sell their produce at throwaway prices,” he said.

When asked about an alliance with the INDIA bloc, he said there was no such plan at present. Asked about a possible alliance in Punjab, he said the party would follow the directions of its national president.

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