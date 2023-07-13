Dushyant Chautala: Food, relief material to be airdropped in flood-hit areas

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 12

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala visited the areas experiencing flood-like situations in Ambala and Kurukshetra to assess the loss and review the relief and rescue operations.

Driving a tractor, the Deputy CM reached the affected areas, interacted with people and inquired about the relief efforts being made. He directed the district administration to ensure that food packets, water bottles, medicines, tarpaulin and solar lights are arranged for the people.

Dushyant said, “Water is receding and there are some villages where the rescue teams couldn’t reach, so we are trying to provide relief to those people with the help of air force. Food packets and other relief material will be airdropped and evacuation will be ensured.”

Dushayant reached Nadiyali village of Ambala and saw the submerged paddy fields. The farmers sought compensation for their losses.

He also visited affected areas of Shahabad in Kurukshetra.

