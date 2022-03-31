Dushyant Chautala unveils statue of Devi Lal

Mahendragarh, March 30
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today unveiled an 11-feet tall statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal at Tau Devi Lal Park in Mahendragarh city.
Former Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma was also present. Speaking on the occasion, Dushyant said the state government was leaving no stone unturned to ensure the overall development of the district by resolving all issues. —
