Dushyant lays stones of Rs8-crore projects

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 29

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday promised status of sub-division to Pundri in Kaithal district if it fulfils the criteria.

Patwaris honoured with motorcycles Jind: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala honoured 105 patwaris from across the state for their performance in revenue-related works during the sensitive period of Covid at a public function here on Tuesday. Fifty patwaris were rewarded with a motorcycle and a certificate of appreciation, while the remaining 55 were given a letter of appreciation. TNS

“It is a long-pending demand of the locals and I will raise this issue with the Chief Minister. If it fulfils all the criteria, it will be given status of sub-division on priority,” said Dushyant while addressing a public meeting at Pundri grain market. It was in response to the demand raised by Ghula MLA Ishwar Singh and Raju Pai, who had contested the last Assembly election from Pundri seat.

The MLA apprised the Deputy CM that there are four Assembly constituencies in Kaithal district and except Pundri, all three sub-divisions are sub-divisions.

Earlier, Dushyant inaugurated projects worth Rs 29.68 crore and laid stones of projects worth Rs 8.72 crore. He also said the government was working on the renovation of ponds and a sum of Rs 600 crore would be spent on it. In the first phase, as many as 3,000 villages have been identified.

He highlighted the works done for farmers by the state government. He said the present government was farmer-friendly. Keeping in view the upcoming rabi season, 400 grain markets and purchase centres have been established across the state.

He said the government has approved development works of Rs 197 crore for the Pundri Assembly segment. For Ghula Assembly constituency, it has sanctioned a sum of Rs 200 crore. —