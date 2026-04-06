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Home / Haryana / Dushyant slams BJP, alleges ‘double blow’ to farmers

Dushyant slams BJP, alleges ‘double blow’ to farmers

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Sunday alleged that farmers in the state were facing a “double impact” under the BJP’s so-called “double-engine” government, leaving them distressed and helpless.

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He claimed that the government was “deliberately working to dismantle the agricultural and mandi system”. Chautala said due to administrative lapses, fully ripened crops were still lying in the fields, while wheat procurement in mandis across the state had remained negligible over the past four days.

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“Even where procurement has taken place, farmers are being harassed under the guise of a new purchase system. Both farmers and commission agents are openly opposing these measures,” he said.

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Referring to recent adverse weather, he said farmers were keen to sell their wheat and mustard crops urgently, but inadequate arrangements at mandis were causing inconvenience.

Farmers bringing produce to mandis were being subjected to “complicated procedures” such as moisture limits, verification processes, gate passes and biometric thumb authentication, he added.

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“Farmers are not receiving full MSP, as deductions are being made in the name of excess moisture. The government seems indifferent to their plight,” he said.

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