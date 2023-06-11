Dushyant too denies threat to BJP-JJP govt

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 10

Amid reports of differences between the alliance partners BJP and JJP, the JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala denied any “pressure” on them while stating that the coalition had offered a stable government in the state for the past three and a half years and there were no doubts over the stability of the government.

Interacting with the mediapersons during his visit to Hisar today, Dushyant stated that they had formed a coalition government after talks with senior BJP leader Amit Shah and had offered a stable government. When asked about the meetings of the Independent MLAs with the BJP state in charge Biplab Deb, Dushyant played down it, stating that anybody could hold meetings.

Notably, the recent utterances at public meetings by the BJP state in charge Biplab Deb regarding the possibility of the candidature of the BJP leader and former MLA Prem Lata from the Uchana Kalan Assembly segment triggered a series of statements and counter-statements from the JJP and BJP leaders in recent days.

However, on a day’s visit to Hisar, Dushyant reiterated his commitment to the completion of the major development projects, including the airport and elevated road in Hisar town. He said the elevated road and the aviation hub were dream projects and would be completed on time. He said that the first drawing of the elevated road was prepared earlier that was 11m wide and a two-lane road. But in view of the projected development of the city and the increasing population, the proposed width was inadequate.

Regarding the aviation hub, he said Hisar would remain an aviation hub and positive talks were going on with big companies like Air India.