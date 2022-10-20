Dust pollution on rise in Faridabad

COMMUTERS are forced to inhale tons of dust while driving on roads in Faridabad. in Owing to the slow pace of repair work of the damaged roads, the Sector 15-15A dividing road has been witnessing acute dust pollution. Even the green cover in the city is not green anymore, but has turned yellowish-brown. The imposition of GRAP has not added to any kind of relief from the issue of degraded air quality. Sumit Gaur, Faridabad

More cops must be deputed ahead of festivals

AHEAD of the festival season, all the main markets in the city are thronging but no efforts have been made to regulate the crowd. The authorities concerned must ensure a hassle-free shopping experience for the residents by deputing more cops in the markets that witness maximum crowd. Diversion and regulation of traffic is important to prevent any untoward incident. Raj Kumar, Rohtak

Stray cattle continue to pose threat

STRAY cows and bulls can be seen roaming on roads in the city. Even in the busiest markets, they can be seen sitting on the road and blocking traffic. They have become a threat to residents and commuters. A few months back, a minor girl was killed and recently, a woman got injured. They must be shifted to gaushalas. Rakesh Kumar, Shahabad

