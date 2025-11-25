DT
Home / Haryana / Duty list of docs to be displayed at PGIMS OPD

Duty list of docs to be displayed at PGIMS OPD

Health varsity VC issues direction during inspection

Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal, accompanied by PGIMS Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Kundan Mittal, conducted a surprise inspection of the OPD block on Monday.

During the visit, the VC interacted with patients and sought feedback on OPD functioning, doctors’ behaviour and the facilities available. Aggarwal then inspected all consultation rooms to check the presence of doctors. He directed that the names of doctors and PG students on duty be displayed daily on a board in the OPD to ensure transparency and accountability.

On noticing many doctors without apron, the VC stated that doctors should always wear aprons and be on time for duty. “Negligence in duty will not be tolerated at all. The OPD starting at 9 am means that all doctors should be on duty at 9 am so that patients can receive treatment on time and return home,” he added.

Seeing the dirt on the fans, Dr Agarwal strictly ordered the cleaning staff to clean all the fans within 24 hours stating that dirt in the hospital invites infection. “We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to work in the health sector because here, along with our salary, we also get the opportunity to serve patients, which is a very virtuous act,” he added.

Mittal stated that the VC had also instructed the ENT department that on days when the doctor is not in the OT, the doctor will sit in the OPD so that patients can receive prompt treatment.

“Officials in the OPD lab have been instructed to upload reports as quickly as possible so that patients can receive those quickly. For OPD security purposes, patients coming for CT scans and MRIs on Health Map after 3 pm must enter through the rear gate to prevent theft,” he added.

