Duty magistrates appointed to maintain law & order on Diwali

District Magistrate Parth Gupta has appointed duty magistrates to maintain law and order in Yamunanagar district on Diwali.

The duty magistrates have been appointed for October 20 and 21 to deal with any untoward incident.

According to information, he has appointed SDO of Public Health Department Palwinder Singh, SDO of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) Ajay Agarwal and District Employment Officer Arun Kumar as duty magistrates for areas falling under City police station, Yamunanagar.

SDO of UHBVNL Ajit Kumar, SDO of Water Services Division Sahdev Dagar and veterinary doctor Dr Ravindra has been appointed for areas falling under City police station, Jagadhri.

Assistant Land Conservation Officer Naresh Kumar and SDO of Public Health Department Lal Singh have been appointed for areas of Sadar police station, Yamunanagar.

Block Agriculture Officer Santosh Kumar, SDO of Public Health Department Sanjeev Kumar and veterinary surgeon Dr Saurabh have been appointed for areas of Sadar police station, Jagadhri.

Veterinary surgeon Arvind and Assistant Director of Labour Department Rohit Beri have been appointed for areas falling under the Farakpur police station.

SDO of UHBVNL Ram Kumar, SDO of Panchayati Raj, Bilaspur Randhir Singh and Block Agriculture Officer Asit Singh have been appointed for areas of Bilaspur police station.

Block Education Officer Dharam Singh Rathi, Block Agriculture Officer Vivek Kumar and Agriculture Development Officer Harpal have been appointed for the Sadhaura police station.

Similarly, SDO of UHBVNL Gurmeet Singh, Block Agriculture Officer Naresh Kumar and Veterinary surgeon Amit have been appointed for areas falling under the Chhappar police station.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Rahul, SDO of Panchayati Raj Shivdayal and Block Agriculture Officer Harinder Kumar have been appointed for areas of Chhachhrauli police station.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Chand, SDO of Water Services Division Ajay Singh and SDO of Panchayati Raj Vinod Kumar have been appointed for the Pratap Nagar police station.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Om and Veterinary Surgeon Dr Nand Kishore have been appointed for the Buria police station.

SDO of Public Health Department Ravi Nayak, SDO of Water Services Division Jaswinder Singh and SDO of Panchayati Raj Joginder Khambra have been appointed for the Radaur police station.

The duty magistrates have also been appointed for areas falling under police station, Sector 17, Jagadhri, Jathlana police station and Gandhinagar police station.