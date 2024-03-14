Dwarka e-way opens, and so do the challan books!

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 13

After the opening of the Dwarka Expressway, the Gurugram traffic police have geared up to check violations. Keeping in mind the accidents caused by speeding vehicles on the expressway, a team of Gurugram traffic police force started a special campaign at the expressway and issued more than 20 challans for wrong-side driving on the expressway.

On the other hand, DCP traffic Virender Vij also held a meeting with the traffic police officials regarding the movement and safety of vehicles on the expressway. DCP Vij instructed the officials that entry of six types of vehicles would be prohibited on the expressway. Included in the six are two-wheelers (scooters/ motorcycles), tractor/trolley and three-wheelers, including autos, multi-excel hydraulic trailer vehicle, quadricycles (EU vehicle classification) and non-motorised vehicles. The speed of the light motor vehicles has been ensured at 100 km per hour and heavy motor vehicles at 80 km per hour on the Dwarka Expressway.

All zonal officers and employees have been directed that if the above mentioned types of vehicles are seen moving on the Dwarka Expressway, they would challan them and stop these on the expressway. Apart from this, vehicles running on the wrong side will also be issued challans.

“A strict vigil will be kept on the drivers doing stunts and causing mischief on the expressway. To control the speed of vehicles, a new interceptor challan machine has been provided to the traffic inspectors so that road accidents can be prevented by issuing maximum challans for overspeeding vehicles. Today itself, on the very first day, challans have been issued for more than 20 vehicles driving on the wrong side”, said Virender Vij, DCP traffic.

