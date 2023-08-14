Dwarka eway construction cost very high, reveals CAG report

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 13

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has flagged the “very high” civil construction cost of the Dwarka Expressway in its latest report.

In its audit report on ‘Implementation of Phase-I of Bharatmala Pariyojana’ (or BPP-I) for the period 2017-18 to 2020-21, the CAG highlighted that the 29-km expressway aiming to decongest Gurugram Delhi was built at a cost of Rs 250.77 crore per km against Rs 18.2 crore per km approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The CAG has also highlighted that the Dwarka Expressway was “appraised and approved” without any detailed project report.

According to the report, the project sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) was initially planned by the Haryana Government under its Gurgaon-Manesar Urban Construction Plan-2031. However, as state made no evident progress it was was later approved in BPP-I by CCEA, the report noted. For this purpose, 90-m right of way was handed over by Haryana to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) free of cost.

"Up to 70-75 metre right of way was required to build 14-lane national highway at grade. However, for no reasons on record, the project in Haryana region, where its length was 19 km, was planned with eight-lane elevated main carriageway and six lanes at grade road, when NHAI already had 90-m right of way.

The same was sufficient for building 14 lanes at grade due to such massive structures, this project, constructed on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode, for a length of 29.06 km had sanctioned civil construction cost of Rs 7,287.29 crore i.e., Rs 250.77 crore/km as against per-km civil construction cost of Rs 18.20 crore approved by CCEA,” reads the report.

It also highlights that the Transport Ministry justified the free passage to the NHAI saying necessary underpasses dovetailed with requirements of local authorities were also incorporated to avoid future interventions. It stated that this development plan required 90m right of way to ensure technical standards and meet criteria of road safety.

The CAG report mentioned that the ministry’s reply “may be viewed” against the fact that construction of underpasses/flyovers at the intersection point of the highway at grade could have been considered a feasible option rather than building the whole eight-lane main carriageway as elevated.

Project approved without detailed report

