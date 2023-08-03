Dwellers flee Nuh villages in droves

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, August 2

After the clashes, Nuh is witnessing an exodus from its villages as the police have turned the heat on local residents. People are feeling the pressure of police raids and the rounding up of youths.

Sabir Hussain, sarpanch of Malab village, claims that the police are picking up any youth that they spot. “Our village has a population of 20,000 and 8,000 to 10,000 people have fled to safer places. On day one, the police carried out a raid at night by breaking locks and entering homes. The men fled to an adjoining jungle and women and children stayed back. They returned the next morning, packed their bags and left. We tried to persuade them to stay, but the way the police went about taking people into custody created panic,” he claims.

At Raipuri village, sarpanch Haseen Ahmed has a similar story to narrate. He says that two youths, who deal in fridge repairs, were the first to be picked up. “They had left the village on a motorcycle. Since the police are everywhere, they were stopped and taken to the police station. Whoever goes to secure the release of anyone who has been rounded up is also detained,” he rues.

Claiming that nobody from his village was involved in the events that led to the clash, he says that men and boys are practically living in a jungle.

Other villages are facing a similar situation and families are fleeing their homes to escape the police. However, CM Manohar Lal Khattar has said the mobile dumps have been examined and only the guilty are being arrested.

Nobody feels safe Those who are better-off have moved out of the village to their relatives in other districts and states. Nobody feels safe. The guilty should be punished, but innocent men must be spared. — Haseen Ahmed, sarpanch of Raipuri village

#Nuh