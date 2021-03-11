Deputy Chief Minister: Rs 7,513 cr credited to farmers' a/cs

Chandigarh, May 24
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said the state government is committed to buying every grain of wheat from the farmers at the minimum support price (MSP). So far, Rs 7,513.62 crore has been transferred to the accounts of farmers.
In a statement issued here, Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said from April 1 to May 15, 2022, a total of 41,40,135 metric tonnes of wheat was procured by various agencies of the government. When the procurement started again from May 16 till May 23, 2022, as much as 6,441 MT wheat has been procured from the farmers i.e. total 41,46,576 MT has been procured so far.
He further said the government had instructed the officials that the money for wheat purchase for the rabi-2022 should be transferred into the bank account of the farmers within 72 hours of the crop procurement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region
ASI says deities in Qutub Minar complex can't be allowed
It’s not place of worship and existing status of monument co...