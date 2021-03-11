Deputy Chief Minister: Rs 7,513 cr credited to farmers' a/cs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said the state government is committed to buying every grain of wheat from the farmers at the minimum support price (MSP). So far, Rs 7,513.62 crore has been transferred to the accounts of farmers.

In a statement issued here, Dushyant, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said from April 1 to May 15, 2022, a total of 41,40,135 metric tonnes of wheat was procured by various agencies of the government. When the procurement started again from May 16 till May 23, 2022, as much as 6,441 MT wheat has been procured from the farmers i.e. total 41,46,576 MT has been procured so far.

He further said the government had instructed the officials that the money for wheat purchase for the rabi-2022 should be transferred into the bank account of the farmers within 72 hours of the crop procurement.