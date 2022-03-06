Dy CM: Finish consolidation work soon

Chandigarh, March 5
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Revenue Officers to complete the pending work of consolidation in their respective areas at the earliest so that people do not face any inconvenience.
He said if additional manpower was required in the disposal of the work, then complete cooperation could be taken from the state government. Dushyant was presiding over a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and District Revenue officers at Chandigarh.
Revenue and Disaster and Consolidation Departments Additional Chief Secretary PK Das was also present on the occasion. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago
Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases
Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI