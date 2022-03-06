Dy CM: Finish consolidation work soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Revenue Officers to complete the pending work of consolidation in their respective areas at the earliest so that people do not face any inconvenience.

He said if additional manpower was required in the disposal of the work, then complete cooperation could be taken from the state government. Dushyant was presiding over a meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and District Revenue officers at Chandigarh.

Revenue and Disaster and Consolidation Departments Additional Chief Secretary PK Das was also present on the occasion. —