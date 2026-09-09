Dyal Singh Public School in Panipat marks his 128th death anniversary with floral tribute

Students, Principal and staff members of Dyal Singh Public School (DSPS), Panipat, paid a floral tribute to Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the visionary educationist and founder of the Dyal Singh College Trust, Karnal, on his 128th death anniversary.

The programme was held in the presence of school Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar, with students and staff offering flowers and lighting a ceremonial lamp in his memory.

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Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Bhargav, Hindi teacher, highlighted the life and contributions of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. He described him as a visionary comparable to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy and said Majithia had faith in all religions. He also noted that Majithia was a keen chess player.

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Bhargav recalled that Majithia’s father, Lehna Singh Majithia, had served Maharaja Ranjit Singh for a long time and respected all religions.

The gathering turned emotional as the anchor spoke about various aspects of Majithia’s life and personality. Speakers highlighted his contribution to education and public life, including the founding of institutions such as Dyal Singh College, Dyal Singh Library and Dainik Tribune.

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Majithia donated his property to establish the Dyal Singh Trust. His contributions as a thinker, nationalist leader, philanthropist and educationist continue to inspire society.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Vinita Kumar Tomar described Majithia as a noble philanthropist and social reformer whose contribution to education was exceptional.

“Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, a branch of the same tree is committed to make the students civilized citizens of the country under its shade. I am sure that our students will fulfil the dreams of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia Ji by making specific identification in the field of education,” she said.

The programme concluded with students and staff taking a pledge to uphold Majithia’s vision of spreading education and enlightenment as a means of nation-building.