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Home / Haryana / Dyers increase rates by up to 25% amid supply disruptions

Dyers increase rates by up to 25% amid supply disruptions

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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A labourer works at a dyeing uinit in Panipat. File
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The Panipat handloom industry is facing mounting cost pressures amid disruptions linked to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, with dyeing units deciding to increase processing rates by 20-25% and impose additional charges on exporters and domestic manufacturers.

The decision was taken unanimously at a recent meeting of the Panipat Dyers’ Association. Besides the rate hike, dyers have decided to levy a cartridge charge of Rs 2 per kg and an effluent treatment plant (ETP) charge of Rs 3 per kg, further adding to the burden on the textile industry.

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Panipat, internationally known as the ‘Handloom City’, considers dyeing a crucial link in its textile and handloom manufacturing chain. The state government developed Sector 29, Part II, through the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran in 2003 to relocate dyeing units scattered across the city. More than 350 units are currently operational in the sector, where canal water is supplied for dyeing.

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However, disruptions in the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), coupled with a sharp rise in the prices of chemicals and colours, have hit the industry.

Nitin Arora, president of the Panipat Dyers’ Association, said the shortage of gas and rising input costs had severely affected dyeing operations.

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More than 150 units depend on LPG, while around 150 use PNG, he said. Gas suppliers have restricted supplies to 60% of the normal requirement. Under the arrangement, a unit consuming 100 kg of PNG daily can obtain only 60 kg at the regular rate, while the remaining 40 kg attracts an additional charge of 25%, Arora said.

He added that chemicals and colours, many of which are petroleum-based and sourced from Gulf countries and other states, had become 40-45% costlier amid the conflict. The association has communicated its decision to exporters and domestic industrialists in the city, Arora said.

Meanwhile, an industrialist, requesting anonymity, alleged that more than 80 illegal dyeing units were operating along Drain No. 1 and Drain No. 2. These units allegedly operated without valid permissions and offer lower rates.

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