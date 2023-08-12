e-auction of properties on August 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

The Haryana Housing Board is set to conduct an e-auction of residential, commercial and institutional properties across Haryana on August 29 through the hbh.gov.in portal.

A spokesperson of the board said the e-auction would include a variety of residential, commercial and institutional properties situated in different districts of the state. The deadline for the earnest money deposit was August 25. The board has stipulated a registration fee of Rs 1,000 along with an 18 per cent GST charge as well as a processing fee of Rs 500 along with an 18 per cent GST charge.

The e-auction will commence at 10 am on the http://hbh.gov.in portal. For details, interested parties can reach out to the Housing Board Haryana via email at [email protected] or the helpline number 0172-3520001.