E-auto scheme: Women make foray into public transport

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 5

Thirty-five-year-old Veena was asked to work as a domestic helper by many. “My husband is a labourer and we have three children. Though we have food to eat and a place to live, we cannot afford good education for our children. I wanted to do something better and not just work as a domestic helper. It was then that I came to know about the E-Auto for Women scheme of the state government and got myself enrolled,” she says.

Veena and 19 other women have been selected by the Haryana Women Development Corporation to be trained as e-auto drivers and become economically independent. The initiative has been launched in the state on a pilot basis in collaboration with local NGO Janm Foundation.

“The initiative will widen the horizon of women from BPL families. It will also help them make a foray into public transport, which is common in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai,” says Sheilza Bhatia, managing trustee of Janm Foundation.

The scheme aims to achieve two key motives —make women from BPL families self-dependent and provide cheap and safe public transport with women drivers to women commuters.

The scheme is open to women residents of the state who are willing to be trained as drivers. This is for a limited period and open to only 100 beneficiaries in Gurugram on the first-cum-first-serve basis. Training and getting driving licence will be free. The government will help women get their own e-autos by aiding in getting loans at a special rate of interest.