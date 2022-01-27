e-bill facility for 20K power users introduced in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 25

Aiming at making the billing system paperless, the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has started the facility of e-bill of electricity.

Rs1.6L saved per cycle We have started the facility for one subdivision. With this facility, we will be able to save nearly Rs1.6 lakh per billing cycle only from this subdivision. — Sudhakar Tiwari, SE , UHBVN, Karnal circle

In the first phase, the facility has been implemented in sub-urban subdivision.

As per the authorities, if all goes according to the plan, the facility will be implemented across the district. They claim this step would save paper, money and time of the consumers.

The officials said the printing and delivery of each bill would cost Rs 8 to the nigam.

Presently, the UHBVN has started the facility for around 20,000 consumers of sub-urban subdivision.

“We have around four lakh consumers across the district. If we get desirable results, we will implement this facility for all consumers. That will save around Rs 32 lakh per billing cycle,” said Sudhakar Tiwari, Superintending Engineer (SE), UHBVN, Karnal circle.

He added that the KYC of the sub-urban subdivision had been completed. Members of the bill distribution agency were making people aware to get their KYC updated across the district, he said.

Apart from saving paper and funds, this step will provide a facility of immediate delivery of bill to consumers as they would get bills on their mobile phone.

Complaints regarding not getting bill will also be of thing of the past, the SE maintained. “The UHBVN has already started a number on which anyone can get information of their bill by giving a miss call,” the Superintending Engineer said.

Residents have hailed this step and said it would keep them updated about their bills.