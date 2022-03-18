Hisar: Nine students of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology have been selected as interns for six months in the e-campus internship drive of Jaipur-based "Coropex" company organised by the training and placement cell of the university. Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor, said students getting internships in their last semester would boost their knowledge as well as give them the confidence to work in corporate after the completion of their degree. This will also enhance their practical and technical knowledge in their core study. Prof Avnesh Verma, Registrar, congratulated the students and said the printing technology was evolving rapidly with the advent of new technologies.

Economics to earthonomics

Sonepat: Professor Sudesh, Vice-Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khnapur Kalan, said women exhibited and practiced ethical behaviour in business enterprises and proved to be better entrepreneurs and wealth creators. In her presidential address during the valedictory session of international conference on "Economics to earthonomics: Shifting paradigms, policy paralysis, and worsening sustainability" organised by the university's department of economics, she spoke on the women perspective in business and underlined the importance of an interdependent world. Prof. Arvind Astha, Burgundy School of Business, Dijon, France, spoke on the dark side of business and stressed on ethical practices leading to reduction of greed. The chief guest on this occasion, Prof Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Gurugram University, spoke about the need to return and repay to mother earth and control unethical practices in business endeavours. He highlighted the need to earn money with ethical means.

CSSRI organises Kharif Kisan Mela

Karnal: The Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), organised a Kharif Kisan Mela in association with the district agriculture and farmers welfare department. Karnal Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma was the chief guest, who appreciated the research work being carried out at the CSSRI. He emphasised on the diverse and traditional farming to fulfill the nutrition requirement of human beings as well as maintain the harmony of environment. He distributed agricultural inputs to 16 Scheduled Caste farmers.

Two new vocational courses

Faridabad: The skill hub initiative of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, held an induction programme for two certificate courses launched this year. Principal Dr Krishan Kant Gupta said while both courses identified as "Store operation assistant" and "House keeping attendant" will be available free of cost for the enrolled students. He said these programmes had been specially designed for the dropout students of Class X and Class XII students. He said computer lab and other infrastructural facilities would be provided free to the students of these courses in the college. Industrial training will also be organized to bring their students parallel to the regular students in terms of expertise.