 e-cigarettes worth lakhs seized in Gurugram, 1 held

e-cigarettes worth lakhs seized in Gurugram, 1 held

CM flying squad conducted 100 raids over 2 yrs

A CM flying squad with the accused in Gurugram.



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 7

The Chief Minister flying squad along with the Drug Control Department today conducted a raid and seized banned e-cigarettes worth lakhs from the basement of a house in Sushant Lok Block-C in Gurugram. One person was arrested during the raid.

The team got a tip-off that banned e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes were being sold illegally on the premises concerned. Accompanied by the local police, the team conducted the raid and nabbed Rajesh Kumar, a resident of the Khanpur area in Delhi, and seized e-cigarettes from his custody. Kumar runs a shop, ‘Jain Paan Bhandar’, at a business centre in Gurugram.

Rampant use by youngsters

The police had raided his shop and seized a large quantity of banned cigarettes in the past, too, and a case was registered. However, Kumar continued to operate illegally from the premises concerned. He was making online and offline sales from here and after being arrested, confessed to selling e-cigarettes for Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,200. On the basis of the seizure and his statement, a case has been registered at the Sushant Lok police station in Gurugram.

“We got a tip-off and following the same we conducted a raid. The accused is a habitual offender as he was nabbed selling banned cigarettes at his outlet almost one year ago. Since then, he went on to change the premises to sell these illegal products. He is running an online and offline sales counter and even provides home-delivery services. There seems to be a big nexus and we are verifying the same,” a member of the flying squad said in a statement.

Gurugram is the key and biggest supplier e-cigarettes or vapes in the NCR. Due to the flourishing corporate culture and the myth around vapes being safer than normal cigarettes, the Millennium City registers a high consumption of these. After a ban on e-cigarettes, the city has emerged as key smuggling spot, with prices of these products going as high as Rs 2,000.

Since 2022, the CM flying squad has conducted around 100 raids and seized vapes worth lakhs. But despite such efforts, the menace continues to spread in Gurugram.

A large variety of flavours, stylish design and convenient availability of e-cigarettes render them appealing to youngsters. The enticing flavours of e-cigarettes — ranging from fruit to dessert-inspired varieties — have raised alarms about their appeal to young users.

