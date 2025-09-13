DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / E-coli bacteria found in 8 water samples in Panipat

E-coli bacteria found in 8 water samples in Panipat

Admin on alert mode
article_Author
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:45 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A water supply pipe crossing a drain at Desraj Colony in Panipat. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The administration is in full alert mode after E-coli bacteria was found in eight water samples out of 188 samples. Less or nil chlorine was found in 148 samples collected from various locations in the district.

Advertisement

The teams of the MC and Public Health are collecting samples as well as fixing the leakage of potable water supply pipes in various localities here.

The Health Department teams had collected 188 samples of water from various locations in the district. The department conducted the bacteriological test of the samples and found chlorine in less quantity against the prescribed limit and nil chlorine in 140 samples. Apart from it, the E-coli bacteria (prominent bacteria for diarrhoea) was found more against the prescribed range in eight samples, sources said.

Advertisement

Dr Rinku Sangwan, District Health Officer, said lab reports had been analysed and sent to the Public Health Department for action.

“There is no outbreak of diarrhoea reported in the district. Nine cases reached the Civil Hospital on Wednesday while seven cases arrived on Thursday. But all the cases are from different localities,” said Dr Vijay Malik, Chief Medical Officer.

Advertisement

However, the teams regularly visited the localities from where the cases were reported on priority basis and were collecting water and food samples, Dr Malik added.

“Teams have been activated and samples of food items and fruits being sold in the open are being collected," said ADC Pankaj Yadav.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts