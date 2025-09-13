E-coli bacteria found in 8 water samples in Panipat

The administration is in full alert mode after E-coli bacteria was found in eight water samples out of 188 samples. Less or nil chlorine was found in 148 samples collected from various locations in the district.

The teams of the MC and Public Health are collecting samples as well as fixing the leakage of potable water supply pipes in various localities here.

The Health Department teams had collected 188 samples of water from various locations in the district. The department conducted the bacteriological test of the samples and found chlorine in less quantity against the prescribed limit and nil chlorine in 140 samples. Apart from it, the E-coli bacteria (prominent bacteria for diarrhoea) was found more against the prescribed range in eight samples, sources said.

Dr Rinku Sangwan, District Health Officer, said lab reports had been analysed and sent to the Public Health Department for action.

“There is no outbreak of diarrhoea reported in the district. Nine cases reached the Civil Hospital on Wednesday while seven cases arrived on Thursday. But all the cases are from different localities,” said Dr Vijay Malik, Chief Medical Officer.

However, the teams regularly visited the localities from where the cases were reported on priority basis and were collecting water and food samples, Dr Malik added.

“Teams have been activated and samples of food items and fruits being sold in the open are being collected," said ADC Pankaj Yadav.