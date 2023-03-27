e-governance award for state poll body

Chandigarh, March 26
The State Election Commission (SEC) bagged the CSI SIG e-governance award 2022 for developing integrated suite of applications for ensuring smooth local bodies elections. It was developed and implemented by the NIC Haryana during the general elections of Urban Local Bodies in 2022.
A spokesperson said that the award was presented by the Computer Society of India and received by Dr Inder Jeet, Secretary, State Election Commission, Haryana, along with Deepak Bansal, State Informatics Officer, NIC Haryana and other officials of the SEC and NIC Haryana at a function organised by the CSI SIG on March 25 at Delhi Technological University, New Delhi.
The ICT project, which received award was developed by NIC Haryana, under the guidance of Dhanpat Singh, State Election Commissioner, Haryana.
He said the key target of the implementation of the ICT application suite for the SEC was to conduct local bodies elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.
The ICT is best suited to bring in transparency in any such time-bound activity with great public visibility.
