e-kshatipoorti portal to open on October 1: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal chaired a review meeting today with officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Department.

During the meeting, the Agriculture Minister directed officials to open the e-kshatipoorti portal from October 1.

The portal will facilitate farmers in registering information pertaining to the loss of their cotton crop.

He said after the registration and verification from the officials concerned, financial assistance will be provided to the affected farmers based on comprehensive damage assessment reports.

Meanwhile, in an effort to accurately evaluate losses attributed to the pink bollworm infestation in cotton, the Agriculture Minister directed the officials to increase crop-cutting experiments for the cotton crop in each village.

#Agriculture