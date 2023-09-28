e-kshatipoorti portal to open on October 1: Minister

Chandigarh, September 27
Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal chaired a review meeting today with officials of the Agriculture and Revenue Department.
During the meeting, the Agriculture Minister directed officials to open the e-kshatipoorti portal from October 1.
The portal will facilitate farmers in registering information pertaining to the loss of their cotton crop.
He said after the registration and verification from the officials concerned, financial assistance will be provided to the affected farmers based on comprehensive damage assessment reports.
Meanwhile, in an effort to accurately evaluate losses attributed to the pink bollworm infestation in cotton, the Agriculture Minister directed the officials to increase crop-cutting experiments for the cotton crop in each village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
On Wednesday night, the protesters clash with security perso...
Goldy Brar is hiding in California, sought asylum in US through legal channels to evade Indian authorities. reveals new dossier
According to the dossier, Brar arrived in Canada on August 1...
Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games
With this success, Indian shooters have so far won 4 gold, 4...
PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary
Says he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight...