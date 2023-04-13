e-pass fraud: Gurugram, Nuh, Faridabad put on alert

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 12

After eight cases of issuance and fraudulent cancellation of e-transit passes emerged in Yamunanagar district on April 4, the mining authorities and the police have sounded an alert in Aravalli districts, especially Nuh.

Special checkpoints have been set up across Aravalli districts — Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad — to check e-transit passes of vehicles of various stone crushers in the district. In Yamunanagar, the Mining Department had found that in order to carry on their illegal business, screening plants cancel e-transit passes issued by them as soon as their vehicles loaded with mining material cross checkpoints. That way, miners from Rajasthan and crushers across the Aravallis wriggle out of paying taxes on mining sales.

There are other methods that the truck drivers employ to avoid paying taxes. One is to travel without transit passes and when stopped at a checkpoint, make calls and get those issued at that instant. As these transits are issued in Rajasthan, it becomes difficult to verify those.

At times, the photos on transit passes are not very clear, making it difficult to verify the vehicle and the allowed load. Many crushers allegedly use the same registration number for two or more trucks.

The authorities in Gurugram and Nuh claimed that they had not come across any instances of cancellation of passes so far. “We have not come across a fraud like in Yamunanagar so far. We are already in touch with the Rajasthan authorities to curtail the menace of illegal mining. We have stepped up vigil,” said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

How they avoid tax