E-ravana Pass Misuse: All seven Mahendragarh mining zones under lens

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, May 3

The district administration will carry out surprise inspections of all mines in the district to find out if there is any illegality.

Sources said the first such surprise inspection of two mines in Bhakhrija zone was carried out by Narnaul SDM Manoj Kumar along with other officials on Monday night. He gathered information about e-ravana passes issued on that day for transporting material to other places. He asked the officials concerned to gather the CCTV footage of both mines and match the number of e-ravana passes and vehicles loaded with material which went out from there.

Criminal Nexus 143 cases of illegal mining registered in the district in 2022-23 227 vehicles in all impounded for transporting material illegally

Though the administration claimed it was a routine activity, the sources said the action had been taken keeping in view the report about the misuse of e-ravana passes by mining firms in some other districts.

The sources maintained that the SDM, along with RTA officials, challaned eight vehicles for overloading. Interestingly, mining material was found loaded in the vehicles.

Mahendragarh has seven mining zones. Despite tall claims by the district authorities regarding steps to check illegal mining, 143 cases of illegal mining were registered in the 2022-23 fiscal. Niranjan Lal, mining officer, said a report sought by the SDM regarding the e-ravana passes issued on that day and vehicles loaded with material that went out from there had been submitted.

DC Monika Gupta said since Mahendragarh had many mines, the administration wanted to know if rules were being followed there or not.

“It was a routine inspection. We are checking all aspects, including overloading and e-ravana passes,” said the DC.