e-tendering: Sarpanches refuse to budge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

The Haryana Sarpanch Association today threatened to start a non-cooperation movement against the e-tendering procedure. The association announced that its members will burn the effigies of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli on January 23 at the block level.

Holding a press conference, the association president, Ranbir Singh Samain, said: “We are against e-tendering. We will not budge from our stand. We will not get any work executed. The government must refrain from suppressing us.” He said sarpanches held a meeting on January 18 during which a 25-member committee was formed. Samain said the right to recall provision should be there for the MLA and the MP.

“Through e-tendering, MLAs wanted to take commission. It will not benefit villages,” he claimed. He added Babli would hold a programme at his native village and was pressing sarpanches to attend the event. “You will see how many sarpanches will reach there,” he said.

He added that in the new procedure, Block Development Panchayat Officer could stop payments of contractors and not sarpanches. “A total of 6,000 panchayats are with us. We advise sarpanches not get lured by the government. There is no point in talking to the ruling dispensation now,” he said.

Sarpanches have been staging dharna against the e-tendering policy in which they have the power to get work with an estimated cost up to Rs 2 lakh done at their own level. Sarpanches have been demanding that this limit should be increased to at least Rs 20 to 25 lakh. — TNS