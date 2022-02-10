e-Vidhan training centre inaugurated

Chandigarh, February 9
Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the training centre of the National e-Vidhan Application on Wednesday.
With this, the training of officers of the Assembly, National Informatics Centre and Finance and Power Departments also started.
After this, the training will be given to the MLAs and officers of other departments of the state government. A team of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has arrived to impart training.
Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, “We will soon go digital as far as the proceedings of the Assembly and the working of the secretariat is concerned. For this, we have set a deadline of April 30.”
He said the digitisation project would cost Rs 8.53 crore, which had been approved. Of this, the first instalment of the grant has been released.
Regarding the Budget session, Gupta said the Press Gallery and the Janata Gallery could be made operational. He said the Covid numbers were going down.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...