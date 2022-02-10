e-Vidhan training centre inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the training centre of the National e-Vidhan Application on Wednesday.

With this, the training of officers of the Assembly, National Informatics Centre and Finance and Power Departments also started.

After this, the training will be given to the MLAs and officers of other departments of the state government. A team of the Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry has arrived to impart training.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, “We will soon go digital as far as the proceedings of the Assembly and the working of the secretariat is concerned. For this, we have set a deadline of April 30.”

He said the digitisation project would cost Rs 8.53 crore, which had been approved. Of this, the first instalment of the grant has been released.

Regarding the Budget session, Gupta said the Press Gallery and the Janata Gallery could be made operational. He said the Covid numbers were going down.