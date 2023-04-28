e-way chase incidents involving cow vigilantes on rise, cops to act

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 27

As high-speed chases between cattle smugglers and cow vigilantes on the expressways here are becoming a regular feature, commuters and the authorities concerned are a worried lot.

Residents along the Dwarka Expressway and various groups of highway commuters like the NCR Commuter Wellbeing Association have moved the administration seeking a check on late-night chases on the KMP, Dwarka Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, calling them a risk to the lives of hundreds of travellers on highways.

The complainants took umbrage at the fact that the videos shared on social media showed the police supporting the vigilantes and not issuing challans for rash driving.

Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, has shot a letter to the Gurugram police, NHAI and HSIIDC seeking relevant action. He has also marked an inquiry to SDM Badshahpur.

A 5-km chase on the Mumbai e-way yesterday was the second instance since March in which cow vigilantes took it upon themselves to chase and trap two alleged cattle smugglers before calling up the police.

“Nobody is allowed to take the law into their hands or risk others’ lives. There is no need for them to chase cow smugglers. Vigilantes should inform the police as they are authorised, more efficient and competent to deal with cattle smuggling. We will not let this continue. We have called a meeting of all stakeholders in cow protection and will set out the rules,” said DC Yadav.

“We went through an ordeal while coming back from Chandigarh on KMP e-way in December,” said Rohini Kapadia, a resident of a society in New Gurugram. “It was past midnight and a pick-up van carrying animals crossed us at high speed. We were forced to come to a screeching halt. My children bumped into the dashboard and before we could realise what was happening, two speeding SUVs chasing the van brushed against our car.”

“We were shocked and could move only after 15 minutes. After that, my children are scared to travel at night. We did not move the police as all of them seemed to be goons,” she added.

Road safety expert Sarika Panda Bhatt said, “Irrespective of the cause, the safety of commuters is prime on highways and the authorities concerned should take care of it. We cannot ignore road safety.”

The authorities are under fire for taking no action against the team that chased cattle smugglers last night and caused damage to Ghamroj toll plaza. They allegedly belong to the group of absconding cow vigilante Monu Manesar.