e-way construction causing dust pollution

THE ongoing work on the 14-km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has emerged as one of the major causes of pollution in the city. The work is not likely to be over in the next one year and inadequate measures on part of the agency constructing the Expressway have resulted in severe dust pollution. The non-sprinkling of water on several unmetalled patches of the passage has left commuters at the receiving end.

Ankit Yadav, Faridabad

Vehicles parked in streets a nuisance for commuters

THE parking of vehicles in streets of colonies in Rohtak city causes harassment to commuters as it leads to congested passages, obstructing vehicular movement. This also poses a threat of road mishaps. The local authorities must take cognisance of the issue and create parking spaces for residents.

Abhishek Khatri, Rohtak

Road a disappointment

THE road leading from Jathlana Chowk to Radaur Bus Stand and further to Yamunanagar Flyover is a disappointment in the name of civic amenities. In view of pits and potholes ‘decorating’ the 3-km stretch, it cannot be referred to as a road. The issue has been pending for decades, and not even temporary patchwork has been carried out on this road.

Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

