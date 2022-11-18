Each councillor to get Rs 25L for repair of roads

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 17

Each Municipal Councillor of Rohtak will get an amount of Rs 25 lakh for the repair of roads in the ward represented by him/her in six months. A decision to this effect was taken at a General House meeting of the Rohtak Municipal Corporation held here today.

Residents have been facing grave inconvenience as most of the city roads are in a damaged condition for a long time. The residents have been complaining about the broken and potholed roads and the issue has also been highlighted by the media.

The local municipal councillors were demanding funds for repair of roads and other development activities in their wards.

However, the cash-starved corporation had been putting off the matter due to the paucity of funds. The issue of the prevalence of stray animals, including monkeys, dogs and cattle, was also taken up at the meeting.

“Tenders for sterilisation of stray dogs and catching and rehabilitation of monkeys and cattle have been floated and work in this regard will begin soon,” said Dhirendra Khadgata, Municipal Commissioner. It was also decided at the meeting that private parties would be roped in to manage paid parking lots, though the rates of parking would be fixed by the corporation. It was also resolved to give the community centres to private parties on lease. The installation, maintenance and repair of the sewer and storm water pipelines will also be carried out under different phases of the AMRUT scheme, the house decided.