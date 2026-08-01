Earthen pots to milk churners, museum keeps Haryana’s kitchen history alive

The kitchen has been an integral part of societies and civilisations since ancient times. The changes and upgrades in utensils and household items used in kitchens reflect the transitional phases of every society through different periods.

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It does not take centuries for kitchens to undergo transformation. The present generation has witnessed a massive change in kitchenware, utensils, stoves and the processes involved in cooking food.

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From traditional utensils such as ceramic bowls, jars, glasses, milk-churning equipment such as the jherna, raee (an earthen vessel used for churning curd with a jherna to make butter and buttermilk), haaraa (a round-shaped mud chulha) and other conventional kitchen tools to modern appliances like LPG stoves, microwave ovens, induction cookers, air fryers and electric blenders, kitchens have acquired a modern look even in the rural hinterland of Haryana.

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The museum of the Department of History at Dayanand College in Hisar has preserved a rich collection of traditional kitchen and household items that reflect a time when homes in Haryana had kitchens very different from those of today, with utensils and tools that are now rarely used.

Prof Mahender Kumar, professor of History, told The Tribune that the museum has different sections and segments showcasing articles belonging to ancient and medieval periods, along with objects from the not-so-distant past that have disappeared from households and society.

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He said college students had contributed and donated many of these items from their homes as they were no longer in use. “But these are precious items for a museum as they tell us about our recent past and show how previous generations devised ways to continue their lives when modern-day facilities were unavailable,” he said.

Prof Kumar said students including Manoj from Kirtan, Rajesh from Dhansu and Vimpi Sharma from Narnaund had donated some of these items. He added that students continued to donate such objects over the years.

College principal Vikramjit Singh said historical events alone did not define a society’s way of life. “Often, everyday objects used in homes provide a better glimpse into how people lived. The exhibits in the museum recall an era when the kitchen was not merely a place to cook food but the heart of family and social life,” he said.

He added that earthenware, metal utensils and traditional household implements offered insights into the food habits, domestic routines and lifestyle of rural Haryana. The section, he said, was not only a favourite among students but had also become a major attraction for visitors to the college.

The collection includes bowls, glasses, a boiya used for storing rotis, pickle jars, a sickle, knives, serving utensils, scrapers, a jherna and raee used for churning milk, and a phookni used to light traditional mud stoves. Many of these objects were once found in almost every household but gradually disappeared with the arrival of modern kitchen appliances.

Decades ago, the boiya was an essential part of traditional kitchens, while pickle jars and storage vessels reflected the methods once used to preserve food. These objects illustrate how households adapted to local needs and developed practical ways of storing and preparing food, Prof Singh said.

Utensils such as the jherna and raee highlight the close relationship between dairying and rural life, as dairy activities formed an important part of the rural economy and these implements were integral to daily household routines.

The museum also displays tools associated with traditional mud stoves like the haaraa, reminding visitors of a time when cooking required patience, manual effort and locally available fuel.

“These items represent a period when household objects were valued, carefully maintained and used for years, offering a contrast to today’s fast-changing consumer culture,” Prof Singh said.

Students visiting the museum said the gallery presented a lively picture of domestic life in Haryana’s past, showing that kitchens and homes were more than functional spaces and served as centres of family life and tradition.

“For us, the items on display provide an opportunity to understand a way of life that has largely disappeared. From earthen pots to milk-churning equipment, every object reflects a lifestyle that has faded with changing times and the advent of modern technologies designed for convenience,” the students said.

They added that it was satisfying to see the college preserving these household artefacts, not only safeguarding history but also keeping alive memories of Haryana’s domestic culture and everyday life for future generations.