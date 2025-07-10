DT
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Delhi-NCR; epicentre near Jhajjar in Haryana

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Delhi-NCR; epicentre near Jhajjar in Haryana

The tremors were brief but strong enough to cause people to rush out of their homes and offices in alarm
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:45 AM Jul 10, 2025 IST
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, startling residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby areas. The tremors were brief but strong enough to cause people to rush out of their homes and offices in alarm.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located near Jhajjar in Haryana, and the quake occurred at a shallow depth, which contributed to the intensity of the shaking.

The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far. 

