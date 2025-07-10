Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Delhi-NCR; epicentre near Jhajjar in Haryana
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, startling residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby areas. The tremors were brief but strong enough to cause people to rush out of their homes and offices in alarm.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located near Jhajjar in Haryana, and the quake occurred at a shallow depth, which contributed to the intensity of the shaking.
EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana.
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjcVGs @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/uDNjvD8rWT
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 10, 2025
The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.
No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now