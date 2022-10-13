EC bans transfer of officials engaged in PRI elections

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 12

The Haryana State Election Commissioner today said there would be a complete ban on the posting and transfer of officers and officials engaged in the conduct of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) elections as model code of conduct was in force.

A notification in this regard was issued by the Chief Secretary to all department heads.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the panchayat elections would be conducted in different phases in the state. In the first phase, elections would be held in nine districts —Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar. In these districts, voting for the members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis would be held on October 30. Meanwhile, polling for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats would be held on November 2.

The nomination process would start on October 14. Dhanpat said during the model code of conduct, no new scheme, announcement of new projects, inauguration or foundation stone of any building/project could be laid in the rural areas of these districts.

Meanwhile, the state will incentivise the elected panchayats, sarpanches, panches, members of zila parishads and panchayat samitis after the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) polls. The polls are scheduled for October 30 and November 2.

An official spokesperson said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had given approval to the proposal regarding the same. As per the approval, incentive money of Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh, would be given to every elected panch and sarpanch, respectively, while Rs 11 lakh would be given in the case where the entire panchayat is elected unanimously, the spokesperson said.

Besides, incentive money of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, would be given to every elected member of the zila parishads and panchayat samitis, respectively, the spokesperson added.

BJP not to contest ZP poll on party symbol

Rewari: In a meeting of the district core committee held here on Wednesday, BJP decided not to contest the Zila Parishad election on the party symbol. The meeting was presided over by district president Hukam Chand Yadav, while Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Om Prakash Yadav, was also present as the party’s election in-charge for Rewari. “After consulting with the party workers, today we decided not to contest Zila Parishad on the party symbol,” said Yadav. TNS