Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / EC, BJP colluded to manipulate Haryana Assembly poll: Deepender Hooda

EC, BJP colluded to manipulate Haryana Assembly poll: Deepender Hooda

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:37 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Deepender Hooda addresses a gathering in Kurukshetra on Sunday.
Advertisement

Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Sunday accused the Election Commission of “acting in collusion with the BJP” to manipulate the electoral process in the state Assembly elections two years ago.

Hooda alleged that the BJP had come to power in the state through “management” rather than by winning the people’s mandate.

He made the allegations while addressing a gathering as part of the party’s ongoing “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign, under which chaupals are being organised across the state.

He also accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil the promises made during the Assembly elections. “The BJP government has derailed Haryana’s development and brought the state to the brink of ruin,” he said, alleging that extortion cases were on the rise. “The youth of Haryana see a bleak future; public-sector jobs have vanished, and there has been no significant investment in the private sector. Haryana faces the highest unemployment and drug abuse rates in the country, and it also leads in the number of people migrating abroad,” Hooda said.

Advertisement

State govt anti-poor

Jind: Hooda also accused the BJP government of neglecting workers, alleging that it had not revised minimum wages in Haryana in the past 11 years despite rising inflation.

Addressing a state-level meeting of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, Hooda alleged that workers were now struggling even to get their trade unions registered.

Advertisement

He described the BJP government as anti-farmer, anti-worker, anti-poor and anti-people, and accused it of dismantling welfare schemes one after another.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts