EC, BJP colluded to manipulate Haryana Assembly poll: Deepender Hooda

Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Sunday accused the Election Commission of “acting in collusion with the BJP” to manipulate the electoral process in the state Assembly elections two years ago.

Hooda alleged that the BJP had come to power in the state through “management” rather than by winning the people’s mandate.

He made the allegations while addressing a gathering as part of the party’s ongoing “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” campaign, under which chaupals are being organised across the state.

He also accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil the promises made during the Assembly elections. “The BJP government has derailed Haryana’s development and brought the state to the brink of ruin,” he said, alleging that extortion cases were on the rise. “The youth of Haryana see a bleak future; public-sector jobs have vanished, and there has been no significant investment in the private sector. Haryana faces the highest unemployment and drug abuse rates in the country, and it also leads in the number of people migrating abroad,” Hooda said.

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State govt anti-poor

Jind: Hooda also accused the BJP government of neglecting workers, alleging that it had not revised minimum wages in Haryana in the past 11 years despite rising inflation.

Addressing a state-level meeting of the Indian National Trade Union Congress, Hooda alleged that workers were now struggling even to get their trade unions registered.

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He described the BJP government as anti-farmer, anti-worker, anti-poor and anti-people, and accused it of dismantling welfare schemes one after another.