EC issues guideline for printing press

Chandigarh, March 18
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal today said action will be taken against press found printing illegal material related to election campaign for the Lok Sabha election.
He said action would be initiated under the Section 127 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Agarwal said no printed document should hurt someone’s religion, caste, community, language, and printers would have to print their complete address on the main page of each material.
Each printing press owner will have to submit four copies of the prescribed Form 1 and 2, two declarations related to printing.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...