EC issues guideline for printing press

Chandigarh, March 18

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal today said action will be taken against press found printing illegal material related to election campaign for the Lok Sabha election.

He said action would be initiated under the Section 127 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Agarwal said no printed document should hurt someone’s religion, caste, community, language, and printers would have to print their complete address on the main page of each material.

Each printing press owner will have to submit four copies of the prescribed Form 1 and 2, two declarations related to printing.

