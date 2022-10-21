EC notice to BJP candidate

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 20

The Returning Officer for the Adampur byelection has served a show-cause notice to BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi on a complaint for wearing a garland of currency notes during the campaign in Adampur bypoll.

Sources said a Hisar-based advocate, Yogesh Sihag, had complained to the Election Commission that a video showing Bhavya Bishnoi being garlanded by a string of currency notes had gone viral on social media. He demanded that the amount equal to the garland of the currency notes must be added to the election expense of the candidate. On the complaint, the RO gave Bishnoi three days to submit a reply.