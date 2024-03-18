EC organises cricket match to promote inclusivity

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

The Election Commission (EC) has announced Sheetal Devi, a para-archer and Arjuna Award-winner, as the ‘national icon’ in the persons with disabilities category.

In an initiative aimed at fostering voter education and inclusivity, the EC organised an exhibition cricket match here between the Indian Deaf Cricket Association and the Delhi and District Cricket Association teams.

The match held at the Karnail Singh Stadium drew attention to the importance of accessibility and participation in the electoral process. The event underscored the EC’s commitment towards inclusivity, inspiring fellow voters with disabilities to enrol and participate in the electoral process.

