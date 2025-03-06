Eco-friendly farewell: State leads green crematorium revolution

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken a major step towards environmental conservation by supporting the state-wide expansion of green crematoriums.

The initiative, presented by retired IAS officer Sunil K Gulati, aims to replace traditional wood-based cremation with eco-friendly alternatives using cow dung sticks (gaukashth).

The concept of green crematoriums has already been successfully implemented in various villages of Sirsa district with the efforts of environmentalist Dr Ramji Jaimal from Darbi village, Sirsa.

Studies conducted by the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, have confirmed the efficiency of this method, stating that it requires only 60 kg of cow dung sticks compared to 500-600 kg of wood used in conventional cremation.

Additionally, this approach is cost-effective, smoke-free and viable even in adverse weather conditions.

Gulati emphasised the need for financial and managerial support from the Haryana Government as the existing green crematoriums are currently maintained by villagers.

To address this concern, HHRC has recommended that the state government allocate funds from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). The Commission noted that significant unutilised funds exist within CAMPA and should be directed towards the implementation of green crematoriums across Haryana.

During the proceedings, HHRC, chaired by Justice Lalit Batra along with members Kuldeep Jain and Deep Bhatia, acknowledged the significant environmental benefits of green crematoriums.

During the hearing, the full commission recorded in its order the legal aspects of utilising CAMPA funds for this initiative. As per Rule 5(2)(l) of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF) Rules, 2018, state funds can be used for forest conservation and for promoting devices that reduce dependence on forest resources. The proposal to use these funds for green crematoriums was supported by Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Forest and Wildlife Anand Mohan Sharan who raised no objections to its implementation.

The HHRC instructed various government bodies, including the Urban Local Bodies, Pollution Control Board and Gau Sewa Aayog, to work in coordination to implement the project effectively. The government is also expected to launch an awareness campaign to educate communities on the benefits of green crematoriums and encourage their adoption.