DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / ED arrests ex-Haryana MLA Ramniwas, associate in money-laundering case

ED arrests ex-Haryana MLA Ramniwas, associate in money-laundering case

Ramniwas and Sunil Kumar Bansal were taken into custody on June 9 in Chandigarh
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 PM Jun 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has arrested an ex-MLA from Haryana Ramniwas and a former Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) official under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged misappropriation of funds in the state government body.

Advertisement

Ramniwas and Sunil Kumar Bansal were taken into custody on June 9 in Chandigarh. The ED said in a statement that Niwas was an MLA during 2019-2024. He was also a former official of the HSVP (formerly known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority) like Bansal.

Officials said Ramniwas represented the Narwana Assembly seat after he won elections on a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ticket.

Advertisement

The money-laundering case stems from an FIR registered by Haryana Police at Sector 7 police station in Panchkula against unknown persons.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) of HSVP where it was alleged that “fraud and financial loss” was committed through a bank account of HSVP maintained with the Punjab National Bank in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

It was alleged that between 2015-2019, debit transactions of about Rs 70 crore were repeatedly released in favour of some particular parties for no apparent reason from the said bank account of HSVP, causing a loss of Rs 70 crore, the ED said quoting the police complaint.

An internal enquiry conducted by HSVP found that no such bank account was reflected in the cash branch or IT which means that HSVP was “defrauded” by Bansal and Ramniwas in a clandestine manner, the ED alleged.

The ED claimed that the “fraud” was not limited to one bank account or just to Rs 70 crore but was “very huge”.

Advertisement
Entities :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts