ED arrests former Haryana INLD MLA Dilbag Singh, aide in ‘illegal mining’-linked money-laundering case

Yamunanagar/Chandigarh, January 8

Former Haryana MLA Dilbag Singh and his aide Kulwinder Singh were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in an alleged illegal mining-linked money-laundering investigation, official sources said.

Singh is a former legislator of the INLD from Yamunanagar. The agency raided him and the Congress MLA from Sonepat Surender Panwar on January 4 and the searches ended after five days on Monday.

Dilbag Singh and Kulwinder Singh have been taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the two will be produced before a local court, where the agency will seek their further custody.

At least five "illegal" rifles, 300 cartridges, more than 100 liquor bottles, and Rs 5 crore in cash were recovered by the ED from the premises of Dilbag Singh and other linked persons.

The money-laundering case stems from several FIRs registered by the Haryana Police to probe the alleged illegal mining of boulders, gravel and sand that took place in the past in Yamunanagar and its nearby districts even after the lease expiry period and a ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal. With PTI

