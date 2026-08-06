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Home / Haryana / ED attaches Rs 131-cr assets in Kotak bank fraud case

ED attaches Rs 131-cr assets in Kotak bank fraud case

The case relates to the alleged siphoning off funds belonging to the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Chandigarh, has filed a prosecution complaint against nine accused in the Kotak Mahindra Bank fraud case and attached assets worth Rs 131.13 crore, including bank balances of Rs 12.85 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 118.28 crore.

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The case relates to the alleged siphoning off funds belonging to the Municipal Corporation, Panchkula, through unauthorised bank accounts opened using fake documents and authorisations.

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According to the ED, Pushpinder Singh, then Deputy Vice-President of Kotak Mahindra Bank, allegedly connived with Vikas Kaushik, an official of the MC, and bank employee Dilip Raghav to open two unauthorised accounts in the civic body’s name. Funds from the MC’s genuine accounts were subsequently transferred to these accounts using fake authorisation letters.

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The agency said the diverted funds were layered through several individuals and entities before being transferred to accounts controlled by Pushpinder Singh and his wife, Preeti Thakur. The money was allegedly used to acquire immovable and movable properties, including luxury vehicles, watches and furniture.

The ED said Singh purchased several luxury vehicles, including a Porsche Cayenne, BMW 740Li, BMW X7, BMW 749i, BMW Z4, Jeep Wrangler, Land Cruiser and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, using the allegedly siphoned-off funds. He sold several vehicles after the fraud came to light, the agency alleged.

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The agency also alleged that Singh sold properties in Sector 2, Panchkula, to his sister after detection of the fraud. It termed the transactions “round tripping” aimed at disguising ownership and preventing attachment of the properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula.

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