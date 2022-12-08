ED attaches Rs 200-cr assets of Gurugram-based firm

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The Enforcement Directorate today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize the proceeds of crime of Haryana-based Sobha Limited in the form of immovable properties worth over Rs 200 crore in a case relating to an alleged land scam.

In an official statement, the ED said the total proceeds of crime in the case were estimated to be around Rs 311 crore.

The ED’s case under provisions of the PMLA is based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police against Sobha Limited and others for violation of rules laid down by the Directorate of Town & Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana, and cheating general public for selling plots meant for “no profit, no loss” (NPNL) category at exorbitant market prices at Sobha International City, Gurugram.

The Haryana Police had filed chargesheets against Sobha Limited and others concerned for the offence, the ED said.

“Acting on the FIR registered by the Haryana Police, the ED initiated its investigations and learnt that the management of Sobha Limited flouted a premeditated scheme to defeat the intent of the NPNL scheme and in a pre-mediated manner, the plots were allotted to its own employees and were later sold to general public as villas at exorbitant prices,” the ED statement read.

“In a pre-planned manner, Sobha Limited floated 59 LLPs (limited liability partnerships) making its employees designated partners and transferred Rs 29 crore indirectly to these LLPs in order to enable them to purchase 59 plots at the price of Rs 48 lakh as stipulated under the scheme,” it said.

The ED said that immediately after the sale of these plots to LLPs, these were transferred to Eunomia Developers (an entity under direct control of Sobha Limited) having the same designated partners. The plots were then sold to the general public, generating proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 201 crore, it added.

As proceeds of crime had already been dissipated by Sobha Limited, so land having book value of around Rs 201 crore has been attached by the ED. This includes land bank of Sobha Limited in Kerala, which is held through one of its controlled entities, Technobuild Developers Private Limited.

Earlier, in this case the ED had searched 17 premises of Sobha Limited and its management in 2019.

Two persons, Ashok Solomon and Prakash Gurbaxani, were arrested by the ED and a prosecution complaint filed against them. Cognisance of the same had already been taken by the court, it added.

